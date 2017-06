HOUSTON May 6 Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported a malfunction in its East Plant that triggered flaring on Sunday, according to a notice the refinery filed with the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.

The flaring ended later on Sunday, according to a subsequent notice filed with the committee.

Flint Hills is a refining subsidiary of privately-held Koch Industries.