UPDATE 3-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension supports
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
HOUSTON, July 4 Valero Energy Corp.'s 156,000 barrel per day McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, was repairing its sulfur recovery system after a malfunction on Monday, according to a notice the refinery filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
The malfunction was described a unit process problem in the filing. It caused a release of sulfur dioxide.
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.