* Fire on desulphurization unit extinguished on Friday
NEW YORK, March 16 A fire at a
desulphurization unit at PBF Energy's 182,200 barrels-per-day
refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, has been extinguished, the
company said in community phone message on Friday.
The fire started at 4:55 p.m. ET and no major injuries were
reported, according to the phone message. An updated phone
message said the fire was extinguished at 5:30 p.m.
"All personnel are safe and accounted for. An investigation
will be conducted into the cause of the fire," said Mike
Karlovich, a PBF spokesman.
He declined to say if units were shut down after the fire
and did not elaborate the aftermath on refinery operations.
Local media reports showed smoke blowing off the plant after
the fire was extinguished.
PBF Energy, a private independent U.S. refiner, restarted
the plant last year after a lengthy shutdown and overhaul. PBF
bought the refinery from Valero Energy in 2010.