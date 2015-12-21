US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
HOUSTON Dec 21 Pacific Northwest gasoline prices were bid and offered higher on Monday following a fire over the weekend at Phillips 66's refinery in Ferndale, Washington.
"On Friday, a small fire occurred at the Ferndale Refinery. Emergency responders from Phillips 66 immediately extinguished the fire. There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation," a spokesperson for Phillips 66 said.
The company did not say whether the fire had impacted operations, or which units were impacted by the fire.
Prompt gasoline was bid at a 42-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX and offers were at a 52-cent a gallon premium, up nearly 10 cents from Friday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
