* FTC, Calif attorney general review plan to buy L.A. plant
* Tesoro intends to combine Carson, Wilmington refineries
HOUSTON May 2 Tesoro Corp is nearing
the end of the regulatory review of its planned purchase of BP
Plc's 240,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery
in Carson, California, Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff said on
Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the California
attorney general's office have been reviewing Tesoro's planned
purchase of the refinery and other assets for $2.5 billion since
Tesoro and BP announced the deal in August.
"We are near the end of the regulatory review process," Goff
said in a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings with
Wall Street analysts.
Tesoro expects the purchase to take place by the end of the
quarter.
"We've provided everything they've asked for," Goff told
analysts. "We believe we will be able to move ahead as the
transaction was proposed."
Tesoro has said it plans to combine the Carson plant with
its 103,800-bpd Wilmington, California refinery.
The two refineries nearly abut one another in Los Angeles
industrial suburbs north of the port of Long Beach.