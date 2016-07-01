By Liz Hampton
| HOUSTON, July 1
took ownership on Friday of a Los Angeles-area refinery
purchased from Exxon Mobil Corp for $537.5 million,
clearing the way for it to focus on further North American
acquisitions.
The takeover of the Torrance, California facility makes PBF
the fourth largest independent U.S. refiner and expands its
footprint from coast to coast, a longtime goal of founder and
former chairman Tom O'Malley, who retired at the end of June.
The deal also increases PBF's total throughput capacity to
around 900,000 barrels per day.
PBF had aimed to complete the purchase of the refinery in
the second quarter of 2016. However, operational upsets,
including a crane accident less than two weeks before the
acquisition was set to close, led to fears that the deal would
be delayed.
The sale was announced seven months after a February 2015
blast at the gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit
(FCCU) at the plant. As a closing requirement, Exxon was
required to demonstrate the refinery was fully functional for at
least 15 days.
In early April, Exxon reached an agreement with state
regulators to restart the crippled unit, which provides about 10
percent of the state's gasoline supply and had been offline
since the explosion.
In an earlier quarterly earnings call, PBF had said it
expected the unit would restart by mid-March.
PBF has also set up a trading desk in California and was
active in the market in the weeks leading up to the sale, market
participants said.
In June, PBF announced it would purchase the Chalmette
refinery near New Orleans, Louisiana, jointly owned by Exxon
Mobil Corp and Petroleos de Venezuela, marking its first
facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
PBF also has refineries in Paulsboro, New Jersey, Delaware
City, Delaware and Toledo, Ohio.
The handover of the Torrance refinery comes just after an
investigation by California Attorney General Kamala Harris into
possible retail gasoline market manipulation since 2014 was
first reported in the news media.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; additional reporting by Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)