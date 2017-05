DUBAI Oct 23 Saudi Arabian state oil giant Saudi Aramco denied on Sunday it had bid for the purchase of LynodellBasell Industries NV's refinery in Houston.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Friday that at least three firms including Aramco had bid over $1 billion for the refinery, with the Saudi firm seen as the front-runner among the bidders.

"The company did not bid for the referred venture," an Aramco statement said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean)