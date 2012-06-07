HOUSTON, June 6 Negotiators for Husky Energy Inc and the United Steelworkers union (USW) met on Wednesday without reaching an agreement to end a 13-day strike at the company's 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery.

A spokesman for Calgary-based Husky said the talks were a "setback" to a possible quick end to the work stoppage, which has not halted the refinery's production, but a USW spokeswoman said Wednesday's meeting should be the first step to an agreement with the union.

"Today's outcome was not a setback," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. "We gave the company some proposals today to help them reach an agreement with us and they said they needed time to review them and would get back with us. The company did not give any proposals today."

A total of 230 USW members walked off their jobs at the Lima refinery on May 25 in a dispute with management about issues local to the refinery. Both sides have declined to discuss the specific disagreements. Local issues can include worker safety and benefits.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said a quick end to the strike appeared to be unlikely.

"We are faced with the reality that getting the negotiation process back on track will require a full assessment of the issues," Duvall said. "That will take time."

No dates for future meetings have been set.