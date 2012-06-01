HOUSTON, June 1 Husky Energy Inc and
United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624 scheduled talks next
week as a strike by 230 hourly workers at the company's 155,000
barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery entered its eighth day
on Friday.
A Husky spokesman said the refinery continues operating
normally, with managers and technical staff members temporarily
filling the jobs USW members walked away from early on May 25.
A USW spokeswoman said the union and the company have been
working for a few days to set a new round of negotiations. The
two sides have not met since the strike began.
Workers walked off their jobs in a dispute with management
about issues local to the refinery. Both sides have declined to
discuss the specific disagreements. Local issues usually refer
to benefits including retirement account contributions and
vacation. Some refiners have sought to cut benefits in recent
labor talks.
Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday, said Husky
spokesman Adam Sparkes.