TEXAS CITY, Texas May 18 Hourly workers at
Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery
voted on Monday to continue a strike, rejecting a contract
proposal developed by a federal mediator aimed at ending a
stoppage that has lasted three-and-a-half months.
The workers voted by secret ballot at their Texas City,
Texas, union hall within sight of the giant Marathon refining
complex, which dominates the skyline.
Officials of United Steelworkers union Local 13-1, which
represents the strikers, said nearly 900 striking workers had
voted and the proposal was overwhelmingly rejected. They
declined further discussion on the vote.
A union official said the proposal sought to remove too many
protections from the more than 1,000 members on strike.
"There are too many takeaways at one time," Local 13-1 Vice
President Larry Burchfield said after announcing the results to
more than 100 cheering union members at the union hall on Monday
night. "That has really solidified the membership."
Burchfield said the union was ready to meet with Marathon
and a federal mediator to renew negotiations for a contract.
A Marathon representative was not immediately available to
discuss the vote.
The stoppage at the Galveston Bay Refinery has become
especially bitter as the union said the company was pushing
proposals that would eliminate job security and roll back safety
policies put in place after an explosion that killed 15 workers
in 2005, when the plant was owned by BP Plc.
The Galveston Bay strike began on Feb. 1 as part of the
largest walkout by U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers in
35 years. The national stoppage spread to 15 plants, including
12 refineries that account for one-fifth of U.S. capacity.
An agreement on national issues, including pay and benefits,
was reached between the USW and U.S. refinery owners on March 12
and strikes at 13 plants ended after outstanding local issues
were resolved.
The proposal rejected on Monday was based on an offer the
company made in April that was rejected by Local 13-1.
In addition to the Marathon Galveston Bay strike, workers
remain on strike at the Toledo, Ohio refinery co-owned by BP and
Husky Energy.
