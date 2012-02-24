Feb 24 Sunoco Inc, owner of the
idled Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery said a proposed local
ordinance that would limit the facility's use as a storage
facility would be counterproductive.
The Borough of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, is looking to pass
a law that will hamper Sunoco Inc's ability to turn its
idled 178,000 barrel per day refinery into a storage facility.
According to James Schiliro, the mayor of the borough where
Sun Oil, Sunoco's predecessor company, opened a refinery in
1902, the county planning board of Delaware County agreed last
week to allow an new ordinance that will allow only refined
products refined in the refinery to exist on the site.
The ordinance, passed by the borough planning board on
Wednesday night, will now go to a 30-day waiting period before
it goes before the council.
"We view the proposed ordinance as counterproductive to
finding alternative uses for the site that will generate new
jobs, provide tax revenues and promote economic growth in
Southeastern Pennsylvania," said Thomas Golembeski, a spokesman
for Sunoco.
Mayor Schiliro stressed that this ordinance was to get
bring Sunoco into discussions with the residents about taxes and
jobs going forward.
Closure of the refinery will leave a big hole in tax
revenues of the town, located on the tip of small hook of land
in the Delaware River.
Marcus Hook is one of three refineries in a 12 mile radius
that are slated closure. Along with other Atlantic Basin
refineries, they have fallen victim of high costs for light,
sweet crude feedstock and poor demand for gasoline.
Sunoco, which closed the refinery last year, had not reached
out to the borough legislators until Wednesday when the borough
planning council passed the ordinance, Schiliro said.
"If any other industry came in and wanted to use the
facility and bring jobs to the community, we would turn it (the
ordinance) around like that," said Schiliro, who said that
council had leeway in when they would vote on the ordinance.
Sunoco said that it has long maintained a good working
relationship with elected officials in the borough of Marcus
Hook.
"We have met with the mayor previously, sent him
correspondence and spoken with other officials several times
since we announced our plans regarding the refinery," said
Golembeski.
"We have been sharing as much information as we can about
the challenges we face as a company and the refinery sales
process."
Besides losing almost 600 jobs at the refinery and many more
ancillary jobs in the town, the borough is concerned about what
materials might be stored there.
"If they store LNG, it is very volatile" said Schiliro,
referring to liquefied natural gas.
Schiliro said he feels the townspeople are supportive of the
ordinance because they want say in their destiny.
Earlier this month, Sunoco's then chief executive officer,
Lynn Elsenhans, said in the company's fourth quarter conference
call that company does not expect the idled Marcus Hook plant to
be restarted as a refinery.
ConocoPhillips also idled its 185,000 bpd refinery
in Trainer a few miles away. That refinery has been for sale
since last year. Sources have said the refinery will razed on
March 31, but a company spokesman said on Thursday it is still
looking for a buyer and the final disposition for the plant will
be made at the end of March.
Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery will be shut down at the end
at the second quarter if a buyer is not found.
Since joining in 2008, Elsenhans has sold Sunoco`s heating
oil and chemical units, spun off SunCoke Energy, and
sought to move out of refining altogether -- representing
two-thirds of the company` s assets.
Elsenhans, who formerly worked at Shell Oil, will also
continue as the chairman of Sunoco Logistics, the
pipeline and terminalling company spun off from Sunoco Inc.,
until the shareholders' meeting in May 2012 when Brian MacDonald
will take over.
Sources have said dock access, storage terminal and
pipelines are not included in the sale of either Philadelphia or
Marcus Hook sites.
"We are earnest in entertaining proposals for all the assets
that comprise the Philadelphia and Marcus Hook refineries," said
Golembeski.
Marcus Hook in particularly attractive as a storage
terminal, with 5 underground caverns varying in size from
400,000 barrels to 1 million barrels.