SINGAPORE Aug 10 There have been mechanical problems during regular maintenance on a 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) residue desulphurizer unit at the Talin refinery run by Taiwan's CPC Corp and it is unclear if it will restart as planned, traders said on Friday.

The unit, used to remove sulphur from fuel oil, was slated to be closed for 39 days from early August, but traders said it was unclear if it would resume operations in the first half of September as the government may step in to inspect it.

The cause of the unspecified mechanical issues, which started on Aug. 9, was not known.

The other 30,000 bpd RDS at the Talin plant is running normally. A 40,000 bpd reformer, undergoing 68 days maintenance from Aug. 1, was also unaffected.

In addition to the 300,000-bpd refinery in Talin, CPC operates a 220,000-bpd facility in Kaohsiung and a 200,000-bpd Taoyuan plant.

The Talin refinery is currently operating at about 60 percent of capacity. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)