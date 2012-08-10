(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Aug 10 Mechanical problems during regular maintenance at a 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) residue desulphurizer unit at the Talin refinery run by Taiwan's CPC Corp triggered a fire and loud explosion, traders said on Friday.

It was unclear when the unit, used to remove sulphur from fuel oil, would restart. The unit was meant to be shut for 39 days from early August.

The cause of the problem was not immediately known.

The other 30,000 bpd RDS at the Talin plant is running normally. A 40,000 bpd reformer, undergoing 68 days maintenance from Aug. 1, was also unaffected.

In addition to the 300,000-bpd refinery in Talin, CPC operates a 220,000-bpd facility in Kaohsiung and a 200,000-bpd plant in Taoyuan.

The Talin refinery is currently operating at about 60 percent of capacity.