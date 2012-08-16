SINGAPORE Aug 16 Taiwan's CPC Corp. has further
delayed the start-up of a new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant to the end of September,
traders said on Thursday.
The residual fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC), which is
expected to produce up to 180,000 tonnes of gasoline a month,
was initially expected to start in July but some minor licensing
issues delayed the start-up until the end of August.
It is now only likely to start up at the end of September
due to "structural issues", one of the traders said, without
elaborating.
Separately, CPC will extend the maintenance of its fire-hit
30,000 bpd residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) at the 300,000 bpd
Talin refinery, the source added. The restart date is unclear,
however.
The unit was shut in early August for a planned maintenance
that was originally meant to have run 39 days. But mechanical
problems during the maintenance triggered a fire and an
explosion last week.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)