SINGAPORE Aug 16 Taiwan's CPC Corp. has further delayed the start-up of a new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant to the end of September, traders said on Thursday.

The residual fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC), which is expected to produce up to 180,000 tonnes of gasoline a month, was initially expected to start in July but some minor licensing issues delayed the start-up until the end of August.

It is now only likely to start up at the end of September due to "structural issues", one of the traders said, without elaborating.

Separately, CPC will extend the maintenance of its fire-hit 30,000 bpd residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) at the 300,000 bpd Talin refinery, the source added. The restart date is unclear, however.

The unit was shut in early August for a planned maintenance that was originally meant to have run 39 days. But mechanical problems during the maintenance triggered a fire and an explosion last week. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)