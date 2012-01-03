SINGAPORE Jan 3 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has temporarily shut a desulphurizer unit at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Mailiao following a leakage, but the shutdown period was not immediately clear, traders said on Tuesday.

They added that the shutdown has so far not affected runs at the refinery, which has shut one of its three crude distillation units (CDUs) since the end of November for maintenance. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)