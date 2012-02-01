SINGAPORE Feb 1 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will shut one of its three crude units in mid-February for maintenance that is scheduled to last for 1-2 weeks, its spokesman said.

The maintenance at the No. 1 unit will bring overall throughput at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery this month to around 75-80 percent of its capacity, he added.

Asia's fifth largest refinery operates three crude distillation units (CDUs), all of which have an equal capacity of 180,000 bpd. Its No. 3 CDU is scheduled to undergo a month-long maintenance starting April.

Formosa restarted its No. 2 unit after the Lunar New Year following a maintenance that started last November. However a gasoline-making unit which was shut around Dec. 13 for maintenance has yet to resume operations.

"The RFCC will restart within this week," he said.

The extended shutdown of the 84,000 bpd RFCC has prompted Formosa to skip exporting spot volumes for January and February.

It typically exports a medium-range spot cargo a month and the last time it sold a spot parcel was for December lifting. That came after a 5-month absence as its refinery was hit by a fire last July. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)