BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
HOUSTON Nov 4 Tesoro on Wednesday confirmed planned maintenance on an unidentified unit at its 104,500 barrels per day Wilmington refinery near Los Angeles, California.
A spokeswoman for the company could not confirm how long the maintenance would last or the scope of the work.
Separately, the company confirmed taking the Wilmington refined products rack off line for an hour on Tuesday. The distribution rack was operating normally on Wednesday.
Traders in the market had expressed worries that the rack was not open. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)
May 2 For nearly two months, American International Group Inc has planned to replace its chief executive but a successor has yet to be named, creating a void that has stoked investor concerns about the insurance company's future.