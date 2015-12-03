HOUSTON Dec 3 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday it completed unplanned maintenance on the Wilmington portion of its 363,000 barrels per day refinery near Los Angeles <C}RO7309414186>.

Unplanned maintenance on the 251,000 barrels per day Carson portion of the refinery remains underway, Tesoro said.

An issue with the Carson fluid catalytic cracker over the weekend drove up Los Angeles CARBOB prices this week, pushing cash differentials up by nearly 15 cents a gallon. On Thursday, December Los Angeles CARBOB was trading at roughly a 23 cents a gallon premium to the January NYMEX heating oil contract. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)