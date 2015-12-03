Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
HOUSTON Dec 3 Tesoro Corp said on Thursday it completed unplanned maintenance on the Wilmington portion of its 363,000 barrels per day refinery near Los Angeles <C}RO7309414186>.
Unplanned maintenance on the 251,000 barrels per day Carson portion of the refinery remains underway, Tesoro said.
An issue with the Carson fluid catalytic cracker over the weekend drove up Los Angeles CARBOB prices this week, pushing cash differentials up by nearly 15 cents a gallon. On Thursday, December Los Angeles CARBOB was trading at roughly a 23 cents a gallon premium to the January NYMEX heating oil contract. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.