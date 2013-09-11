(Updates with BP statement, paragraph 4)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 11 Trial began on Wednesday in the
first four of 48,000 civil lawsuits filed against BP Plc
for pollution from the 460,196 barrel per day (bpd) refinery it
owned in Texas City, Texas until early this year, according to
court documents.
The four suits allege that people were harmed when the
refinery released vapors into the atmosphere from its
hydrocracking unit during a 40-day period in 2010. The city had
a population of 45,099 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census.
Since the first lawsuits were filed in 2010, the British oil
company has denied the claims that people were harmed by the
emissions, which included 17,000 pounds of benzene, according to
notices filed by the refinery with Texas pollution regulators.
BP said in a statement on Wednesday that: "Neither the
community air-monitoring network nor the BP fence-line monitors
showed elevated readings during April and May 2010 and we do not
believe that any negative health impacts resulted from flaring
at BP's Texas City refinery during this period."
The four plaintiffs whose cases began on Wednesday are
seeking compensation of $200,000 each from BP. All 48,000
plaintiffs in the refinery lawsuits also are seeking a single
punitive claim of $10 billion that would be donated to charity.
In 2011, BP paid $50 million to settle a lawsuit by Texas
Attorney General Greg Abbott over pollution from the refinery
between 2005 and 2011.
BP ALSO FACES SUITS OVER OIL SPILL
BP may find itself mounting defenses to court cases
involving the refinery in Texas at the same time that it defends
itself from suits in Louisiana stemming from the biggest
offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
The second phase of its court case over the 2010 explosion
of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and rupture of BP's
Macondo oil well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will start later
this month in New Orleans.
BP has already incurred about $42.4 billion of charges on
its balance sheet related to the oil spill that followed the
explosion in which 11 people died.
In recent months, the company has filed numerous motions and
appeals to slow or halt payouts under a settlement agreement it
signed to compensate people harmed by the Gulf spill. BP has
complained that the process was being mismanaged by the claims
administrator and costing the company more than expected.
BP has also filed a suit against the U.S. government after
it was excluded from bidding for new federal contracts.
TEXAS CITY REFINERY HAS BEEN SOLD
The Texas City refinery cases are being tried in Galveston
by the Texas state court of the 56th Judicial District.
In 2005, 15 workers were killed and 170 others injured by an
explosion at the Texas City refinery. Federal investigations
found BP had poorly maintained the plant. The company paid $2.1
billion to settle 4,000 lawsuits stemming from the blast.
BP sold the Texas City refinery and related assets on Feb. 1
to Marathon Petroleum Corp for $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)