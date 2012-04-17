By Janet McGurty
| NEW YORK, April 17
NEW YORK, April 17 A deal for Delta Air Lines
to buy ConocoPhillips' 180,000 barrel per day
(bpd) refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania could be announced as
early as this week, according to two sources with knowledge of
the negotiations.
The deal, which could help ease a potential shortfall in
fuel in the East Coast this summer, would entail the airline
partnering with JP Morgan to help run the idled
refinery.
"It is accurate to say that Delta's deal to buy Trainer will
be announced this week," said one of the sources.
Analysts have said the purchase would be aimed at lowering
the No. 2 air carrier's fuel costs. A spokesman for
ConocoPhillips said the company did not comment on market rumors
or speculations and that it was continuing efforts to find a
buyer for the refinery. Delta declined to comment.
Trainer is one of three refineries in the Philadelphia area
that have been pushed to the brink of closure by the high cost
of crude oil feedstock and waning fuel demand. The plant makes a
higher percentage of jet fuel than any other refinery on the
U.S. East Coast, accounting for a third of the jet-kerosene
capacity for the region.
Under the proposal, Delta would purchase the refinery and JP
Morgan's commodities team would finance the refining process,
including buying and shipping crude oil from overseas, sources
told Reuters last week.
JP Morgan was not immediately available for comment.
Delta, which has struggled with high fuel costs, would then
buy the jet fuel from JP Morgan at a wholesale rate, and the
bank would sell the other products made by the refinery into the
market, the source said.
Delta has bid "in the neighborhood" of $150 million for the
plant, which was idled at the end of September 2011, according
to a second source with knowledge of the negotiations.
Delta began preparing to bid for the plant last year, when
it created a subsidiary, Monroe Energy LLC to represent it in
the deal, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission made in December.
The deal would also offer JP Morgan's oil traders a
real-time view of supply and demand near the New York Harbor
pricing point for the two main U.S. oil product futures
contracts, RBOB gasoline and heating oil -- the
distillates contract used for hedging jet fuel and diesel
exposure.