(Updates Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Thailand) Sept 4 Following are major projects to build new refineries or upgrade existing ones, from company officials, sources or local media reports. It will be updated when more information is available. ================================================================== Plant Company Unit New capacity Target Date Capacity in barrels per day (bpd), unless indicated. ================================================================== CHINA Maoming Sinopec 200,000 Nov 2012 Huabei PetroChina 100,000 Dec 2012 Hohhot PetroChina 70,000 Q3 2012 Ningxia CNPC 100,000 end 2011 Jinling Sinopec 160,000 end 2011 Sichuan PetroChina 200,000 Dec 2012 Jiujiang Sinopec 60,000 2012 Jieyang PetroChina/PDVSA 400,000 2013/14 Quanzhou Sinochem 240,000 2013/14 Anqing Sinopec 70,000 Sept 2012 Zhanjiang KPC/Sinopec 350,000 2013/14 *Zhenhai Sinopec 180,000 2015 *Dagang PetroChina/Rosneft 200,000 2013/14 *Huizhou CNOOC 200,000 2013/14 **Ningbo Sinochem 240,000 NA **Zhejiang Sinopec 300,000 NA **Liaoning CNPC 200,000 NA **Hebei CNOOC/Zhongjie 200,000 NA **Jiangsu PetroChina/Qatar/Shell 200,000 NA **Haihua CNOOC 100,000 NA **Kunming CNPC 200,000 NA **Chongqing PetroChina 200,000 NA **Shangqiu PetroChina 200,000 NA *Changling Sinopec 100,000 June 2011 NA PetroChina/Qatar/Shell 200,000 NA MTPA - million tonnes per annum * preliminary plan pending government approval ** tentative plans for expansions after 2015 *** approval granted All plants above are crude refining units (CRU), unless indicated. For more on Chinese refinery projects, refer to. ------------------------------------------------------------------- INDIA Vizag HPCL crude distillation ^180,000 NA unit (CDU) ***Barmer ONGC/Cairn 150,000 On Hold Tamil Nadu NOCL 120,000 2011-2012 Manali CPCL ^200,000 2014 **Cuddalore CPCL 300,000 2017 Gujarat Essar ^375,000 Dec 2011 Bathinda HPCL 180,000 Mar 2012 * expansion being considered ** tentative plan for new refinery *** Plans put on hold ^ extra capacity ~tonnes per year ------------------------------------------------------------------- SRI LANKA Sapugaskanda Ceypetco expansion ^50,000 NA ------------------------------------------------------------------- S.KOREA Inchon SK Energy HCC 40,000 2016 (delayed from 2011) Yeosu GS-Caltex VGO FCC 53,00 2013 Yeosu GS-Caltex HDS 24,000 2013 Seosan S-Oil CFU* 50,000 H2 2011 Sosan S-Oil CDU 480,000 on hold (initially expected 2011) Sosan S-Oil Hydrocracker 75,000 on hold (initially expected 2011) Daesan Hyundai RFCC 70,000 2011 Yeosu GS-Caltex/ PX Plant ^1 MTPA end-2014 Showa Shell/ Taiyo Oil Daesan Hyundai PXU** 800,000 TPA 2013 Ulsan JX-Nippon/ lubricant 1.35m KL/year delayed SK Innovation base oil plant (contract not signed) Ulsan JX-Nippon/ PX Plant 1m TPA Aug-2014 SK-Innovation - Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) *CFU: Condensate Fractionation Unit **PXU: Paraxylene Unit ^ additional capacity ------------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN Mailiao* Formosa expansion 150,000 NA Chang Hwa CPC Corp new plant 300,000 2015 Secondary units: Mailiao* Formosa hydrocracker NA NA Talin CPC Corp hydrotreaters 18,000 2011/2012 Talin CPC Corp hydrotreaters 40,000 2011/2012 * tentative plan -------------------------------------------------------------------- MALAYSIA Johor Petronas refinery and CDU: 300,000 2016 petrochemical naphtha: 3 MTPA complex cracker Melaka-2 Petronas /ConocoPhillips expansion 175,000 2011/2015 Perak Gulf Petroleum new plant* 100,000-150,000 2011 Bukit Kayu Hitam SKS/NIOC new plant 200,000 NA Yan Merapoh/CNPC new plant 200,000 NA * feasibility study -------------------------------------------------------------------- INDONESIA Cilacap Pertamina residue fluid 60,000 end-2013-2014 catalytic cracking unit (RFCC) -------------------------------------------------------------------- THAILAND - Thai Oil expansion 300,000 2015-2016 Sriracha Esso NA, budget: $400 mln 2011 NA IRPC expansion 45,000 NA TBC PTT Global Olefins cracker ($3 bln) TBC Chemical -------------------------------------------------------------------- VIETNAM Dung Quat Petrovietnam expansion 200,800 2017 Vung Ro Technostar /Telloil new plant 80,000-160,000 2014 Nghi Son Petrovietnam /KPI/Idemitsu/Mitsui new plant 200,000 2014 Long Son Petrovietnam new plant 200,000 2015 Nam Van Phong Petrolimex petrochemical 200,800 2015 complex Can Tho Vien Dong new plant 40,000 NA* Binh Dinh Khang Thong/ new plant 241,000 NA** Haiphong City Idemitsu Kosan lubricant 35,000 kl/year Jan 2014 blending plant * delayed since May 2008 and the authorities said they were re-examining the project ** Binh Dinh refinery project is in early stage, with two Thai companies contracted for technical design. -------------------------------------------------------------------- BRUNEI NA Sinopec and refinery 135,000 NA Zhejiang Hengyi aromatics cracker -------------------------------------------------------------------- JAPAN Yokkaichi Cosmo Oil mixed-xylene 300,000 Dec 2011 distillation unit Mizushima-A JX Nippon Oil HS-FCC* 3,000 May 2011 Kawasaki TonenGeneral RFCC ^3,000 July 2012 Shikoku Taiyo Oil TransAlkylation 10,000 Sept. 2014 Unit *HS-FCC: High Severity FCC (Reporting by Asia Energy Desk)