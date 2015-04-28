April 28 Lifestyle and fashion media company
Refinery29 said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in a funding
round that included backers Scripps Networks Interactive
and ad agency WPP.
The latest influx increases Refinery29's total funding to
$80 million from previous investors including the Stripes Group,
Hearst Corp and Lerer Ventures.
While the company did not disclose its valuation, Recode
reported it at $290 million citing a person familiar with the
situation.
Refinery29 is the latest new media site to reap millions in
dollars from investors including BuzzFeed and Vox Media.
Scripps Network Interactive's chief development officer
Joseph NeCastro will join Refinery29's board of directors as
well as a representative from WPP's venture arm.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)