HOUSTON Nov 16 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery completed returning a crude distillation unit and coking unit to production by Tuesday morning, said sources familiar with refinery operations.

The units were shut on Oct. 31 for planned overhauls.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)