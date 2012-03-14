* U.S. exports more fuels than other products - Goff
SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 13 The
profitability of U.S. petroleum refiners will increasingly
depend on the industry's ability to expand its exports of
refined oil fuels, Tesoro CEO Gregory Goff said.
The United States became a net exporter of refined products
in 2011 for the first time since 1949, with net exports at
439,000 barrels-per-day, according to government data.
Goff said global developments are encouraging U.S. exports
of refined fuels.
Fuel demand is waning in the world's No. 1 gasoline consumer
due to vehicles' improved fuel efficiency and a weak economy,
while global appetite for energy is growing.
"Our country now ships more gasoline and distillates
overseas than any other U.S. export," Goff said addressing the
annual meeting of the American Fuel and Petrochemical
Manufacturers in San Diego, California.
"Ten years ago, fuel was not even among America's top 25
exports," he added.
Goff stressed that the refining sector would have to focus
on the business strategies of the past, including producing
higher-quality products at a lower cost in order to succeed.
"Our industry's success in the future will depend on our
ability to expand that reach to take better advantage of global
developments that are clearly trending in our favor," Goff said.
"If we were in the business of selling tennis shoes, we'd
turn to the Internet to bridge the geographic gap and connect
with new and vibrant marketplaces abroad. But unfortunately, as
of today, there's no Amazon.com for distillate deliveries."