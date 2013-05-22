* Investment will push diesel output higher, gasoline down
PARIS, May 22 Total is going ahead with a plan
to invest 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) at its Belgian refining
and petrochemical complex to boost diesel-making capacity and
cut costs, the head of refining at the French major said on
Wednesday.
The investment will double revenues at the 340,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) plant to $500 million a year, Patrick
Pouyanne, head of the refining and petrochemical branch, said in
an interview.
"We are investing to prepare the future to make the platform
more competitive and more profitable," Pouyanne said, adding
that the overall capacity of the refinery would not change.
Europe's refining industry is struggling with declining
margins for its aging plants, which require heavy spending on
maintenance, while demand is weak as the region's economies
slump. The pressures have led to four plant closures in 2012 and
another three announced so far this year.
Total's strategy is to focus on investing in its larger,
integrated petrochemical and refining plants to make them more
efficient, while keeping a lid on investments at its other
European refineries.
The French company cut its European refining capacity by
500,000 barrels per day between 2007 and 2011 and has said it
aims to cut the region's refining and petrochemical production
even more, while it wants to grow in Asia and the Middle East.
Meanwhile, it has said it expects the merger of its refining
and petrochemical operations to increase the arm's net operating
income by $650 million per year from 2015.
It has already made a similar move at its Gonfreville
refinery between 2011 and 2013.
"Antwerp and Gonfreville are the flagships of our plan in
Europe. What matters in that our refining operations in Europe
are more profitable," Pouyanne said.
Total plans to build at its largest refinery in Belgium a
20,000 barrel per day hydrocracking unit at a cost of 700
million euros to transform high sulphur heavy fuels into low
sulphur diesel and heating oil from early 2016.
Heavy fuels are currently used in ships and barges, but with
new regulations coming into force in the next few years to cut
sulphur content in oil, the market for them is likely to shrink.
"Since those residues will have less of a market, they will
be cheaper, and since we will transform them into low-sulphur
products, they will be more expensive," Pouyanne said.
Total will in parallel shut uncompetitive units, such as a
240,000-tonne oil-based naphtha cracker unit as well as two
polyethylene-making units which have a joint production capacity
of 70,000 tonnes. This will not involve job cuts, Pouyanne
added.
Gasoline output will drop as a result by 10 percent to
68,000 bpd, while production of diesel will rise by 3 percent to
148,000 bpd. Heavy fuels output will fall by 30 percent.
Total also plans to save money at its Antwerp plant from the
start of 2017 by replacing costly oil-based naphtha, which is
used to make petrochemical products, by gas flared in the
refinery.
The gas retrieved on the refining side will account for 40
percent of the hydrocarbons needed for one petrochemical
cracking unit, Pouyanne said, adding this was possible only
because the refining unit was near the petrochemical plant.
The French group started carrying out a similar process at
its U.S. Port Arthur complex in April. It is now using shale
gas-derived ethane as a feedstock for a cracking unit instead of
the more expensive naphtha.
"We are now taking advantage of the shale gas revolution at
our American petrochemical branch," Pouyanne said.
Pouyanne said Total's new Jubail refinery in Saudi Arabia
had started to receive crude supplies to conduct tests but that
no product had yet come out of the refinery. He reiterated that
the plant is targeted to reach full production capacity at the
end of 2013.
($1 = 0.7769 euros)
