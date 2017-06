TOKYO, April 19 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Thursday it shut the sole 127,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) and secondary units at its Marifu refinery in western Japan on Wednesday evening due to a power outage.

The company had shut all units at the Marifu refinery on March 26 after a similar power outage and restarted the CDU on April 4. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)