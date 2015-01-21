BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
LONDON Jan 21 Dutch soft drinks bottler Refresco Gerber has attracted bids from three private equity funds valuing the business at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion), sources familiar with the process said.
PAI Partners, Pamplona Capital Management and Platinum Equity have emerged as the only bidders left in the second round of an auction, with a late February deadline, the sources said.
The company, which bottles drinks for grocers like Tesco and brands like Del Monte and Innocent Smoothies, expects to fetch a multiple of seven to eight times its core earnings of around 200 million euros, one of the sources said.
Its adviser JPMorgan aims to wrap up the process in around a month, two of the sources said.
A spokesman for PAI declined to comment while representatives at Refresco Gerber, Pamplona and Platinum were not immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.