By Sofia Barbarani
SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
B elting out an emotional song in honour of Kurdish military
forces under a full moon, Syrian refugee Mizzgin Rumi's shyness
transformed to confidence as he captivated his audience.
Rumi, 19, was one of 10 acts on stage at the dusty Arbat
refugee camp in the semi-autonomous northern region of Iraqi
Kurdistan competing in the highly-anticipated final of the
talent contest "Refugees Got Talent".
Surrounded by a band of professional musicians, Rumi's
singing dazzled hundreds of refugees, all of whom have fled the
war in Syria, and he took the lead in the competition at Arbat
where families live in rows of cinder brick homes.
The show, run along the lines of British music impresario
Simon Cowell's global franchise "Got Talent", was organised by
the United Nation's refugee agency UNHCR to mark World Refugee
Day on Monday and was a major highlight for many in the camp.
Rumi was stunned to be the favourite of the four judges,
prompting a rare display of cheers and celebration among the
more than 7,500 Syrian refugees housed at the sprawling camp.
From the war-torn city of Kobane in northern Syria, Rumi and
his family have been living at Arbat for two years. Only his
brother stayed behind, choosing to fight instead of fleeing.
"When we left we thought we'd be coming back," an exuberant
Rumi, dressed in a smart white shirt, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
NIGHT TO REMEMBER
UNHCR representative to Iraq, Bruno Geddo, said the talent
contest was an opportunity for refugees to unite for a night
with the sounds of traditional Kurdish music, pop ballads, and
Hindi rhythms echoing across the dark, warm evening.
He said World Refugee Day wanted to highlight the plight but
also the resilience of the 20 million people globally living as
refugees, with many youngsters in those ranks.
An estimated nine million Syrians have fled their homes
since the outbreak of civil war in March 2011, with over three
million fleeing to neighbouring countries and some 240,000
finding refuge in the neighbouring Kurdish region of Iraq.
The UNHCR estimates there are nearly 8,000 Syrian children
and youth living in Sulaymaniyah and most do not attend school.
For while some primary education is provided for children up
to ninth grade, it is hard for youngsters to get places in
secondary schools and universities mainly because their families
to not have enough money to pay for fees, supplies or transport.
Being locked out of education leaves many young people bored
in the camp and "Refugees Got Talent" was devised as a way to
showcase their skills, ranging from singing to dancing to break
dancing.
"(This contest) keeps them focused on something positive. We
witnessed the electricity and the joy in the eyes of the youth,"
said Geddo.
"It was enormously empowering. We saw last night the
tremendous talent and energy of young Syrian refugees. We want
to help them unleash their potential."
In second place came the quirky Hindi dance ensemble ABCD -
Anybody Can Dance - with five teenage refugee girls led by
17-year-old Rojbin Baroodo, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt.
"Dance is my life," said a jubilant Baroodo who relocated to
Iraq's Kurdish region two years ago after fleeing the Syrian
city of Hassakeh with her family.
"Hindi music is not popular in Syria, but when I started
doing this [dancing and teaching] it became popular," she said
in flawless English with an accent that gave away her love of
Bollywood films.
"I want to be a dancer but my family says I cannot because I
am a girl. It was difficult to tell them about my dancing - they
said this is the last time [I can dance] then I will dance
at home."
ABCD member and friend Amal Mohammad nodded in agreement,
recounting her parents' reaction to her passion for dance.
"At first my parents said it was shameful - but if we keep
dancing I believe people will imitate us and it will become more
normal," said Mohammad.
As committed as ABCD to their Hindi routine, so was
17-year-old Wasila Hassan to her Kurdish dance, coming in third
place with her dance group Rojava.
"We dance all day long, almost every day. When I dance I
forget the world, I just want to keep dancing," said the
teenager, adamant that through dance she could introduce Syrian
culture to the world.
Amal Sleman, a member of the Khalat dance troupe, said the
talent show had been a real boost in the camp.
"I like that all of my friends can gather together and find
a moment to be happy," she said.
