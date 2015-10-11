LIMA Oct 10 International agencies plan to
raise billions of dollars to tackle the worsening refugee crisis
in the Middle East and North Africa by issuing new bonds to help
displaced people and support reconstruction in the war-torn
region.
The United Nations, World Bank and Islamic Development Bank
announced the proposal on Saturday after global policymakers met
to discuss ways to ease the growing humanitarian and economic
crisis stemming from conflicts in countries including Syria,
Iraq, Yemen and Libya.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said more than 15 milllion
people had fled their homes, sending a massive influx of
refugees into countries like Lebanon and Jordan.
The two-track initiative will ask donor countries to provide
guarantees for bonds raising money for certain projects, ranging
from support for refugees to rebuilding to allow displaced
people to return home. Some would be Islamic bonds, or sukuk,
targeting investors in the region.
Donors would also be asked for grants to cut the interest
rate for countries hosting the bulk of refugees from commercial
rates to as low as zero, said World Bank vice president for
Middle East and Europe, Hafez Ghanem.
"People are focusing on the situation in Syria because of
what's happening in Europe but actually you have the situation
in Yemen, which is also very serious," he said after the
meeting, held during annual World Bank and International
Monetary Fund meetings. Tunisia and Turkey were also struggling
with a wave of refugees.
The United Nations expects hundreds of thousands of migrants
to reach Europe this year as they flee war and poverty, the
biggest wave of displaced people since World War Two.
Expressions of support had come from Group of Seven
countries and other European countries for the initiative, which
could raise funds in the "double-digit billions" over five to 10
years, Ghanem said.
"All of us have self-interest in this," he said.
"The instability in the Middle East and North Africa is
affecting the whole world, it's not just through refugees, but
also through terrorism, fluctuations in oil prices, so it is
really the whole international community has an interest in
containing this and in helping those countries regain stability
and get back on a path of development and growth."
A working group will finalize details of the proposed fund
raising -- which would make resources available to other
development agencies as well -- by February.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)