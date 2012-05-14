By Janet McGurty
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 14 Regency Energy Partners
said on Monday it was expanding its Edwards Lime Gathering Joint
Venture in the Eagle Ford shale that will increase the amount of
natural gas liquids it can transport to help meet the growing
demand of the chemical industry.
Regency, which owns 60 percent of the Edwards Lime system
and operates the assets on behalf of Statoil Pipelines and
Talisman Energy, said it will increase the system's capacity by
90 million cubic feet per day to 160,000 mmcfd by the fourth
quarter of 2012.
The line will also carry an additional 17,000 barrels per
day of crude out the liquids-rich hydrocarbon play. Regency has
a storage facility at Mont Belvieu, Texas, the largest natural
gas liquids hub in North America.
Interest in natural gas liquids are booming due to the
growing appetite of the Gulf Coast petrochemical industry.
Several industry players are expanding capacity of both
pipelines and fractionators to feed the growing appetite of the
chemical industry.
Enterprise Products Partners said it would build two new
natural gas liquid fractionators at Gulf Coast Mont Belvieu,
Texas, terminal.
Phillips 66, newly spun off downstream arm of
ConocoPhillips, is also looking to supplying the chemical
industry. After reporting record first-quarter chemical segment
earnings on strong demand and profit margins for chemicals like
ethylene, it said it would expand its fractionation capacity at
its Sweeny, Texas, facility.
Regency said contracts for the expansion are fee based,
which includes reservation fees. Total capital spending on the
project will be about $150 million with Regency responsible for
$90 million.