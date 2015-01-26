(Adds details throughout)
Jan 26 Pipeline company Energy Transfer Partners
LP said on Monday it would buy affiliate Regency Energy
Partners LP for about $11 billion, the latest example of
master limited partnerships (MLP) trying to simplify their
structures and lift returns.
The deal, essentially an in-house merger, is similar to one
carried out by pipeline operator Williams Cos. for its Access
Midstream Partners unit in October.
Unlike the $44 billion deal industry leader Kinder Morgan
Inc led last year to fold all of its units into a
traditional C-Corporation, Energy Transfer will remain an MLP
with several units.
MLP mergers are often held when a unit in a group is
underperforming its peers, or to scale back incentivized
distribution rights that can divert more cash returns to general
partners.
Under terms of the deal, Regency shareholders will receive
0.4066 of an Energy Transfer unit and 32 cents in cash for each
unit they own.
The offer works out to $26.89 per Regency unit based on
Energy Transfer's Friday close, a 13 percent premium to
Regency's last closing price.
Regency shares were up 7.7 percent in early trading, Energy
Transfer shares were down 5.5 percent at $61.71.
Energy Transfer and Energy Transfer Equity LP own a
combined stake of about 22 percent in Regency, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Energy Transfer Equity owns the general partner and
incentive distribution rights of both Regency and Energy
Transfer Partners. Energy Transfer Partners Chief Executive
Kelcy Warren is also the chairman of Energy Transfer Equity.
MLPs, which pay no taxes if they distribute the bulk of
their earnings to investors, are required to hand over a chunk
of their cash to general partners.
Energy Transfer Equity agreed to reduce the incentive
distributions it gets from Energy Transfer by $320 million over
five years. The deal also includes the assumption of $6.8
billion in net debt.
A 60 percent fall in crude prices is spurring consolidation
in the energy industry.
"In light of the current volatility in commodity prices and
the changes in the capital markets, it became apparent over the
last several months that Regency needed more scale and
diversification," Regency's Chief Executive Mike Bradley said in
a statement.
The deal will help Energy Transfer expand capacity in Texas
and add assets in Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale field and
Ohio's Utica shale after the deal closes in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)