* Expects to sell several thousand units for animal surgery
* Hopes to win U.S., European regulatory approval in 2014
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, July 8 A regenerative membrane implant
developed by Regenecure is helping pets recover more quickly
from complex bone fractures and is undergoing clinical trials to
aid in dental implant surgery for humans, the Israeli company
said.
Rosa, a five-year-old St. Bernard, was run over by her
owner's jeep in Israel and her leg was crushed. Normally, this
type of injury would take three months to heal after surgery but
use of the company's membrane implant helped Rosa heal
completely in six weeks, Regenecure said.
The product, which looks like a piece of plastic, is
positively charged and attracts stem cells, enabling the
formation of new bone.
"About 200 (animal) operations have been done so far around
the world and there have been no complications," Regenecure
Chief Executive Moshe Tzabari told Reuters.
The product can also be used on horses, sheep and birds. A
buzzard with a broken femur operated on at the Free University
of Berlin Small Animal Clinic was able to be released three
weeks later.
Current methods to repair severe fractures involve
harvesting bone from another part of the body, running the risk
of infection, or artificial bone grafts, which need time to be
absorbed.
Tzabari, a chemical engineer and biologist, said the
membrane accelerates healing by 40 percent and is less costly
than competitive products.
"We started selling the product worldwide in December," he
said, noting the company has distributors in Germany, Britain,
Switzerland, the Netherlands and New Zealand and is in
negotiations with distributors in the United States and Canada.
Regenecure has sold hundreds of units for animals, priced at
about $200 to the surgeon, and expects to sell several thousand
units this year. The potential market for pets is a couple of
hundred thousand a year, he added.
It is now eyeing the human market with clinical trials under
way in Israel and later this month at the University of Leeds.
It hopes to win U.S. and European regulatory approval in 2014.
Tzabari estimated there are 25 million fractures a year in
the United States and Europe, of which 10 percent involve
delayed healing or non-union of the bone.
As a second indication, Regenecure has initiated a clinical
study using the membrane as a bone stimulating aid for patients
requiring dental implants. So far 13 patients have been treated.
Regenecure estimated the global dental membrane market is
worth about $150 million.
The company has raised $3.2 million from private investors
including Israel's Persys Technology, and is in the process of
raising another $3 million privately.
"We hope to be profitable by 2015," Tzabari said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)