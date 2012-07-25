Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
July 25 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc significantly boosted the 2012 sales forecast for its new eye drug Eylea for the third time this year as second-quarter sales of the sight-restoring medicine cruised past Wall Street's rising expectations.
The biotechnology company said on Wednesday that it expected full-year Eylea sales of $700 million to $750 million, up from an April forecast of $500 million to $550 million that was nearly double its previous projection.
Second-quarter sales of the eye drug, which since its November approval has been gaining market share from Roche Holding AG's Lucentis and off-label use of the cancer drug Avastin, were $194 million, up 57 percent from the previous quarter.
On Tuesday, Robert W. Baird analysts raised their Eylea sales forecast for the quarter to $155 million, ahead of Wall Street consensus expectations of about $143 million, and even that proved to be not aggressive enough.
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.