March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's Dupixent for treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, a product widely seen as the most important future growth driver for the two companies.

Atopic dermatitis is a type of skin inflammation also known as eczema, which in severe cases causes intense constant itching.

