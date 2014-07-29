July 29 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the
expanded use of its eye drug Eylea for the treatment of diabetic
macular edema.
The condition causes swelling of an oval spot within the
retina in the eyes of patients with diabetes, and can lead to
severe vision loss or blindness.
Eylea is already approved in the United States to treat wet
age-related macular edema - the leading cause of blindness in
the elderly, and for treatment of macular edema following
central retinal vein occlusion.
The injectable drug has been steadily grabbing market share
from Roche AG's Lucentis since its launch in late 2011.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Bernard Orr)