(Corrects final paragraph to show Bayer AG co-owns Eylea)
Feb 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Monday said it has received notice that Sanofi SA
intends to acquire Regeneron's common stock through open market
purchases and direct purchases from shareholders.
As a result, Sanofi intends that the value of its ownership
of voting securities of Regeneron stock will be above the $500
million Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification threshold, Regeneron
said.
The two companies have a longstanding agreement to develop
medicines together, including promising treatments for
cholesterol and arthritis.
Regeneron is best known for its blockbuster drug Eylea for
macular degeneration, which it owns with Bayer AG.
