* Says Sanofi to buy shares on open market
* Regeneron shares rise 5.3 percent
* Sanofi shares up 2.6 percent
Feb 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its longtime drug-development partner Sanofi SA
aims to boost its stake in the U.S. biotechnology company
through open market
purchases of its stock.
The announcement on Monday lifted shares of Regeneron by 5.3
percent in morning trading.
Sanofi, which controls 16.7 percent of Regeneron according
to Reuters data, said in an emailed statement that it has the
right to increase its stake up to 30 percent as part of its
partnership with the U.S. company. But it added that it had not
announced any intention to take a controlling stake.
"We are very happy with the relationship with Regeneron, but
we needed this technical filing to get freedom to operate," the
statement said.
Sanofi's stake in Regeneron represents ownership of 15.82
million shares, according to Reuters data.
Regeneron said Sanofi is not allowed to buy more than 30
percent of the outstanding shares of its class A stock and
common stock under "standstill" provisions of an agreement
between the companies reached in December 2007. It was not
immediately clear when the standstill provisions might lapse.
Sanofi intends that the value of its ownership of voting
securities of Regeneron stock will surpass the $500 million U.S.
antitrust notification threshold, Regeneron said in a press
release.
Regeneron could not immediately be reached for further
comment.
The drugmakers have a longstanding agreement to develop
medicines together, including promising treatments for
cholesterol and arthritis.
Regeneron is best known for its blockbuster drug Eylea for
macular degeneration, which it co-markets with Bayer AG
.
Morningstar analyst Lauren Migliore said it was unclear
whether Sanofi was merely boosting its stake in Regeneron or
eventually aimed for a controlling stake or outright ownership
the company.
"I wouldn't want to speculate either way," Migliore said.
"But Regeneron has a great drug portfolio and technology and a
very strong partnership with Sanofi, so a merger would make
sense."
But he also said a merger would be costly because acquirers
typically have to pay a 30 to 100 percent premium for shares of
attractive biotechs, and Regeneron's stock has risen more than
fourfold in the past two years. The company's valuation has
soared on booming sales of Eylea and greater awareness on Wall
Street of its promising experimental drugs.
Shares of Regeneron rose $8.82 to $174.70 on the Nasdaq
Monday morning. Sanofi shares were up 2.6 percent in Paris.