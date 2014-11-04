BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a higher quarterly revenue on increased sales of its eye injection Eylea.
The biotechnology company's net profit fell to $79.7 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $141.3 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Regeneron earned $2.52 per share.
Revenue rose 21.6 percent to $725.8 million and included collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG.
U.S. sales of Eylea rose 23 percent to $445 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *