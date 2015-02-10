Feb 10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
reported a nearly 14 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by
strong demand for its blockbuster eye drug Eylea.
The biotechnology company's net profit rose to $110.2
million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31 from $96.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, including collaboration payments from French
drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG
rose about 31 percent to $802.3 million.
U.S. sales of the injectable drug Eylea rose about 29
percent to $518 million.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)