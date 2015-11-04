UPDATE 1-Investors expect AT&T to hit debt market
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
Nov 4 Drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 57 percent jump in quarterly revenue, powered by soaring demand for its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea.
The company's net income more than doubled to $210.4 million, or $1.82 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $83.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
The biotechnology company's total revenue jumped to $1.14 billion from $725.8 million. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.