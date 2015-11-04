Nov 4 Drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 57 percent jump in quarterly revenue, powered by soaring demand for its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea.

The company's net income more than doubled to $210.4 million, or $1.82 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $83.4 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

The biotechnology company's total revenue jumped to $1.14 billion from $725.8 million. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)