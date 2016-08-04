(Fixes typo in paragraph 4)

By Natalie Grover

Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc stood by its full-year growth forecast for flagship eye drug Eylea as the company posted its slowest growth in revenue in eight quarters.

Eylea sales, which have powered Regeneron's explosive growth since late 2011, have been slowing in recent quarters, raising concerns about the biotechnology company's growth prospects.

Regeneron, whose shares were down 4.25 percent $422.04 in morning trading on Thursday, reiterated that it expected sales of the drug to increase by 20-25 percent this year, after surging 54 percent in 2015.

A series of proposals from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services related to reimbursements could lead doctors to favor the use of rival eye drugs Avastin and Lucentis, made by Roche Holding AG, Regeneron executives said on a post-earnings conference call.

"The impact of any changes is difficult to predict, though we are monitoring the situation very closely," said Robert Terifay, Regeneron's executive vice president, commercial.

Eylea, which treats macular degeneration, among other eye disorders, generated U.S. sales of $831 million in the second quarter, topping the average analyst estimate of $812 million compiled by Evercore ISI.

Regeneron said it was making progress in securing more insurance coverage for its cholesterol-fighting drug Praluent, its other key product, in the United States.

Praluent, co-owned by Sanofi SA and once touted as Regeneron's next blockbuster, has been slow to take off, with insurers resisting its high price.

The drug, which competes with Amgen Inc's Repatha, generated global sales of $24 million in the quarter.

Praluent and Repatha are currently splitting market share evenly, Regeneron said, adding that some countries were still waiting on data from an ongoing study evaluating Praluent's effect on cardiovascular risk.

"I think the real driver that's going to change things is going to be when we get the (cardiovascular) outcomes data," Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said.

Amgen won approval earlier this year for a device that allows for a single, monthly administration of Repatha. Praluent must be injected once every two weeks.

Regeneron, based in Tarrytown, New York, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was expected to announce a decision on a monthly Praluent regimen by late January.

The company has also submitted a U.S. marketing application for its keenly anticipated allergy drug, dupilumab, which was found to be highly effective in eczema patients in two large late-stage studies.

Regeneron's revenue rose about 21 percent to $1.21 billion in the quarter, narrowly missing the average Wall Street estimate of $1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)