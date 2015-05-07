(Adds comment from conference call, share movement)
May 7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it expects sales of blockbuster eye drug Eylea to grow even
more quickly following data that showed it was superior to rival
treatments.
The company said it now expected net sales of its flagship
drug to be 30-35 percent higher this year than in 2014, when
Eylea raked in global sales of $2.78 billion.
In February, the company forecast sales growth of 25-30
percent.
Sales of Eylea in the United States leapt 51 percent to $541
million in the first quarter ended March 31, helping the
company's adjusted profit handsomely beat the average analyst
estimate.
Eylea has charmed investors since it was first approved in
late 2011 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, a
leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
Regeneron's shares have risen nearly eight-fold since the
drug's launch, while revenue has soared to more than $2.8
billion from about $446 million.
The stock climbed as much as 3 percent to $482.99 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday, before paring those gains to trade slightly
down.
Data from a government-sponsored study, called "Protocol-T",
published in February demonstrated that Eylea was better than
Roche Holding AG's rival drugs, Avastin and Lucentis,
particularly in patients with severe vision loss.
Much of Eylea's growth appears to be related to the reaction
among physicians to the protocol-T data, said Robert Terifay,
Regeneron's senior vice president, commercial.
"According to our qualitative survey, the market share for
Eylea now surpasses Lucentis in the United States," Terifay said
on a post-earnings call.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March expanded the
use of Eylea to treat diabetic retinopathy, the most common
diabetic eye disease and a leading cause of blindness in adults.
Eylea has also been cleared to fight macular edema, and a
related sight-robbing condition called diabetic macular edema.
Even as Eylea sales continue unabated, investors are turning
their focus to the company's next potential blockbuster
Praluent, which is aimed at millions who cannot tolerate or
realize enough benefit from widely-used statins.
The companies are in a fierce race with Amgen Inc,
which is also looking to market a similar drug.
Regeneron anticipates an initial "gradual" uptake of
Praluent, executives said on the call, citing a "complex and
carefully managed" reimbursement environment.
