* Q3 profit handily beats Street on lower costs
* Eylea rivals offering increasing discounts, rebates - CEO
* Shares reverse course - up as much as 4.68 pct at $351.74
By Natalie Grover
Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's
quarterly profit handsomely beat estimates, helped by lower
costs and a smaller tax bill, even as sales growth of its
flagship drug Eylea continued to slow.
Eylea sales, which have powered Regeneron's explosive growth
since late 2011, have been slowing in recent quarters, raising
concerns about the U.S. biotechnology company's prospects.
U.S. Eylea sales rose 16 percent to $854 million in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with analysts'
expectations.
However, sales growth slowed from 27 percent in the second
quarter and 44 percent in the first quarter.
Regeneron is facing discounts and rebates from Eylea
competitors, Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer said on a
conference call.
The drug, which treats macular degeneration among other eye
disorders, competes with Roche Holding AG's Avastin and
Novartis AG's Lucentis.
Eylea is being tested as a monotherapy and in combination
with other drugs for various eye conditions.
Sales will grow as the American population ages, and as the
eye drug wins other approvals, company executives said.
Sales of Regeneron and Sanofi SA's potent, but
expensive, new cholesterol fighter Praluent jumped to $38
million from $4 million a year earlier, missing the average
estimate of $40.5 million.
The drug and Amgen Inc's rival drug Repatha are
expected to rake in billions but have so far generated tepid
sales as health insurers wait for evidence that they can reduce
heart attacks before agreeing to pay for them.
Regeneron on Friday said a second interim analysis of data
from its ongoing cardiovascular study is expected by the end of
November. Depending on the outcome, the study could be stopped
either for futility or overwhelming efficacy.
Regeneron and Sanofi's arthritis treatment, sarilumab, was
rejected last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
over manufacturing deficiencies.
It is too early to forecast a timeline for approval,
Schleifer said, and indicated that Regeneron is looking to
launch the drug at a price that insurers "will find attractive."
Excluding items, Regeneron earned $3.13 per share, beating
the average analysts' estimate of $2.71 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue
from partners Sanofi and Bayer, rose 7.3 percent to
$1.22 billion, missing the average estimate of $1.29 billion,
due to lower collaboration revenue.
Regeneron bumped up the lower end of its full-year sales
growth forecast for Eylea. It now expects the drug's sales to
grow 23 percent-25 percent from 20 percent-25 percent.
Shares of the company reversed course to trade up as much as
4.68 percent at $351.74.
