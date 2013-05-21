May 21 A new type of asthma drug meant to attack
the underlying causes of the respiratory disease slashed
episodes by 87 percent in a mid-stage trial, making it a
potential game changer for patients with moderate to severe
disease, researchers said on Tuesday.
"Overall, these are the most exciting data we've seen in
asthma in 20 years," said Dr. Sally Wenzel, lead investigator
for the 104-patient study of dupilumab, an injectable treatment
being developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and
French drugmaker Sanofi.
The drug also met all its secondary goals, such as
improving symptoms and lung function and reducing the need for
standard drugs called beta agonists.
Although far larger trials will be needed to confirm
findings from the "proof of concept" study, researchers
expressed optimism. They noted that dupilumab has also shown the
ability to tame atopic dermatitis, or severe eczema, an allergic
condition that is not well controlled by current treatments.
Results of the 12-week asthma study are being presented on
Tuesday at the annual scientific meeting of the American
Thoracic Society in Philadelphia.
The medicine, if approved, could hold promise for patients
with moderate to severe persistent asthma that is not well
controlled by standard drugs.
"We have been treating asthma with sort of Band-Aid
therapies that didn't get at the underlying causes," Wenzel said
in an interview, adding that dupilumab could be an important
step in going to the root of the problem.
The drug works by simultaneously blocking proteins that have
been linked to inflammation, interleukin-4 (IL-4) and
interleukin-13 (IL-13).
HITS ELUSIVE TARGETS
Wenzel, director of the Asthma Institute at the University
of Pittsburgh, said other drugmakers have tested medicines that
block one or both of the proteins, but without success.
The trial recruited patients with high levels of
eosinophils, a biomarker that shows immune system cells called
type 2 helper T cells (Th2 cells) associated with allergy and
asthma have been activated.
Such patients were deemed likely to benefit from treatment.
All patients initially stayed on their standard asthma
treatments, meaning medium-to-high doses of inhaled
glucocorticoids, as well as long-acting beta agonists. But
patients gradually tapered off on those drugs and were no longer
taking either of them after 9 weeks.
Throughout the Phase IIa trial, half the patients also
received weekly injections of dupilumab, while half received
placebo injections.
After the ninth week, about 25 percent of those on placebos
had experienced exacerbations, a catch-all term that included
the need to take a beta agonist, a decrease in lung function,
the need for an oral or inhaled corticosteroid, or if the
patient went to the hospital or emergency room for worsening
asthma.
"By end of the trial, after 12 weeks, 44 percent of those in
the placebo group had exacerbations, compared with 5 percent of
those on dupilumab," Wenzel said.
That represented an overall 87 percent reduction in
exacerbations, which Wenzel said was highly statistically
significant.
Wenzel said dupilumab was well tolerated, with side effects
similar to placebo. But she cautioned that longer trials are
needed to fully assess the drug.
Regeneron and Sanofi said standard drugs are unable to
control asthma well in 10 to 20 percent of patients. They
estimate that inflammation caused by Th2 cells - the type of
inflammation among patients they tested - plays a role in half
of those moderate to severe cases and affects as many as 2.5
million people in the United States and up to 30 million
worldwide.
Dupilumab has also shown strong hints of safety and
effectiveness in two early-stage trials that involved 67
patients with atopic dermatitis. Larger studies are slated to
begin later this year.
Atopic dermatitis is inherited and involves patches of
highly itchy skin on any part of the body. Patients, many of
whom also have asthma and hay fever, have compared the sensation
to having unending poison ivy.
"This asthma data and the data we already have in atopic
dermatitis really raises the possibility the scientific
community has finally hit upon the key pathway across all these
allergic diseases," George Yancopoulos, Regeneron's research
chief, said in an interview.
Regeneron has become one of the world's biggest
biotechnology companies in the past 18 months, following the
U.S. approval in late 2011 of its Eylea treatment, developed
with Bayer AG. It is used to treat the "wet" form of
macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the
elderly.
The company and partner Sanofi are also developing promising
treatments for cholesterol and rheumatoid arthritis.