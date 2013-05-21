By Ransdell Pierson
May 21 A new type of asthma drug meant to attack
the underlying causes of the respiratory disease slashed
episodes by 87 percent in a mid-stage trial, making it a
potential game changer for patients with moderate to severe
disease, researchers said on Tuesday.
"Overall, these are the most exciting data we've seen in
asthma in 20 years," said Dr. Sally Wenzel, lead investigator
for the 104-patient study of dupilumab, an injectable treatment
being developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and
French drugmaker Sanofi.
The drug also met all its secondary goals, such as
improving symptoms and lung function and reducing the need for
standard drugs called beta agonists.
Although far larger trials will be needed to confirm
findings from the "proof of concept" study, researchers
expressed optimism. They noted that dupilumab has also shown the
ability to tame atopic dermatitis, or severe eczema, an allergic
condition that is not well controlled by current treatments.
Results of the 12-week asthma study are being presented on
Tuesday at the annual scientific meeting of the American
Thoracic Society in Philadelphia.
The medicine, if approved, could hold promise for patients
with moderate to severe persistent asthma that is not well
controlled by standard drugs.
"We have been treating asthma with sort of Band-Aid
therapies that didn't get at the underlying causes," Wenzel said
in an interview, adding that dupilumab could be an important
step in going to the root of the problem.
The drug works by simultaneously blocking proteins that have
been linked to inflammation, interleukin-4 (IL-4) and
interleukin-13 (IL-13).
HITS ELUSIVE TARGETS
Wenzel, director of the Asthma Institute at the University
of Pittsburgh, said other drugmakers have tested medicines that
block one or both of the proteins, but without success.
The trial recruited patients with high levels of
eosinophils, a biomarker that shows immune system cells called
type 2 helper T cells (Th2 cells) associated with allergy and
asthma have been activated.
Such patients were deemed likely to benefit from treatment.
All patients initially stayed on their standard asthma
treatments, meaning medium-to-high doses of inhaled
glucocorticoids, as well as long-acting beta agonists. But
patients gradually tapered off on those drugs and were no longer
taking either of them after 9 weeks.
Throughout the Phase IIa trial, half the patients also
received weekly injections of dupilumab, while half received
placebo injections.
After the ninth week, 25 percent of those on placebos had
experienced exacerbations, a catch-all term that included the
need to take a beta agonist, a decrease in lung function, the
need for an oral or inhaled corticosteroid, or if the patient
went to the hospital or emergency room for worsening asthma.
"By end of the trial, after 12 weeks, 44 percent of those in
the placebo group had exacerbations, compared with 5 percent of
those on dupilumab," Wenzel said. That represented an 87 percent
reduction in exacerbations, which was highly statistically
significant.
Wenzel said dupilumab was well tolerated, with side effects
similar to placebo. But she cautioned that longer trials are
needed to fully assess the drug.
Regeneron and Sanofi said standard drugs are unable to
control asthma in 10 to 20 percent of patients. They estimate
that inflammation caused by Th2 cells - the type of inflammation
among patients they tested - affects up to 2.5 million people in
the United States and up to 30 million worldwide.
Dupilumab has also shown strong hints of safety and
effectiveness in two early-stage trials that involved 67
patients with atopic dermatitis. Larger studies are slated to
begin later this year.
Atopic dermatitis is inherited and involves patches of
highly itchy skin on any part of the body. Patients, many of
whom also have asthma and hay fever, have compared the sensation
to having unending poison ivy.
"This asthma data and the data we already have in atopic
dermatitis really raises the possibility the scientific
community has finally hit upon the key pathway across all these
allergic diseases," George Yancopoulos, Regeneron's research
chief, said in an interview.
Trial results were also reported on Tuesday in the New
England Journal of Medicine, along with an editorial that said
results of the study appeared "compelling" at first glance and
superior to those seen in previous studies of other asthma
drugs.
But the editorial said effectiveness of dupilumab has been
established in just a "limited subpopulation of patients with
asthma" because only 21 percent of those screened for enrollment
in the study met its criteria.
"We do not know whether dupilumab will be effective in other
patient populations," the editorial said, including patients
that stay on their standard therapies and who do not have high
levels of eosinophils.