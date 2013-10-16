* Alirocumab cuts LDL-C by 47.2 pct vs 15.6 pct for Zetia
* Small clinical trial is just one of 12 to run until 2018
* Sanofi, Regeneron hope to seek drug approval by late 2015
By Ransdell Pierson and Natalie Huet
NEW YORK/PARIS, Oct 16 A new type of cholesterol
drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA
, when used by itself, cut levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol almost in half in the first of a dozen late-stage
trials of the medicine.
The injectable drug, called alirocumab, is from a promising
new class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors also being
developed by Amgen Inc and other drugmakers. It has
been touted by industry analysts as a potential blockbuster that
could bring annual sales of over $3 billion.
These man-made antibodies block a protein that prevents the
body from eliminating LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream and
offer a new way of fighting the build-up of artery-clogging
fatty deposits that put patients at risk of heart attacks.
They work differently from widely-used statins - pills that
inhibit the liver's production of LDL cholesterol in the first
place, and to which some patients don't respond well.
In earlier mid-stage studies, when combined with statins,
alirocumab and Amgen's own PCSK9 drug cut levels of LDL
cholesterol by close to 70 percent, more than statins alone.
But the Phase III study unveiled on Wednesday involved
patients who either took just alirocumab, or just Merck & Co
Inc's cholesterol drug Zetia (ezetimibe) - a pill often
used by patients who cannot tolerate statins, whose side effects
can include muscle pain.
In this 103-patient study, alirocumab, which has to be
self-injected every two weeks, reduced levels of LDL cholesterol
by 47.2 percent after 24 weeks of treatment, compared to 15.6
percent in those taking daily 10-milligram doses of ezetimibe.
"What we're seeing in the first Phase III trial of our drug
is in line with what we saw in Phase II," George Yancopoulos,
Regeneron's research chief, said in an interview.
"The good news here is there were no surprises, and that it
supports the good efficacy and safety profile we've seen to
date."
Patients taking alirocumab started out with a low
75-milligram dose every two weeks, but this was increased to 150
milligrams at week 12 if their LDL levels at week eight were
above 70. Most patients, however, remained on the low dose
throughout the study because they got their LDL levels below
that threshold - an aggressive LDL target - by the eighth week.
"It shows that a low dose, when used as a monotherapy, can
be quite effective," Yancopoulos said, noting that no worrisome
side effects were seen in the study nor in earlier trials.
Shares in Sanofi, which rose 0.8 percent in early trade,
were down 0.8 percent at 1150 GMT, roughly in line with the
STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index.
Citi analyst Andrew Baum said the monotherapy data was
"incrementally positive" but further trials on targeted patient
groups, such as patients with high cardiovascular risk, were
needed to really assess the drug's utility.
Patients in the so-called Odyssey Mono trial had high
cholesterol levels but were deemed to have only moderate
cardiovascular risk due to the absence of many other risk
factors.
FIVE MORE YEARS OF TRIALS
The Odyssey Mono study is the first of 12 Phase III trials
on some 23,000 patients and the drug's ultimate success will
depend on longer-term studies, some of which will only give
results in around five years. But Sanofi and Regeneron are
hoping positive trial data could be enough to get the drug
approved for some patients and on the market before then.
PCSK9 drugs are mainly aimed at the millions of people who
either cannot tolerate statins such as Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor or AstraZeneca Plc's Crestor or who cannot get
their cholesterol levels under control with statins alone.
Yancopoulos said Regeneron and Sanofi hope to seek
regulatory approvals by late 2015 for their drug, for use by
itself and with statins.
Yancopoulos said Amgen's rival drug might reach market soon
after alirocumab, or even before. But he predicted neither drug
would have much of an advantage by getting approved first.
"But we're hoping to have bragging rights for the first
approval," Yancopoulos said.
At an investor conference last month, Sanofi's CEO Chris
Viehbacher said the drugmaker could look at nearly doubling its
stake in Regeneron, voicing confidence in the drug's success.
Sanofi holds about 16 percent of Regeneron.
Deutsche Bank analysts said in a report last month that the
new drug could be priced at around $15 per day, comparable to
the cost of injectable diabetes drugs known as GLP-1s, such as
Novo Nordisk's Victoza.
"Today's results should go some way to building confidence
in Sanofi's improving pipeline capability and in our view forms
the first step to bridging credibility following recent poor
financial results," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note on Wednesday.