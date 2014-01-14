BRIEF-The Korea Fund Inc announces commencement of tender offer
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
Jan 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Says Q4 U.S. Eylea sales about $400 million * CEO says 2013 U.S. Eylea sales about $1.4 billion * CEO says quite a bit of room for Eylea growth * Says Sanofi to spend about $1 billion on Regeneron pipeline in 2014
* Co's unit DME Company will expand its Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan