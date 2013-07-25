By Gary Regenstreif
NEW YORK, July 25 Fickle investors have spurned
emerging markets in recent weeks, but this route has obscured a
more alluring vista out on the horizon.
Developing economies now account for 50 percent of global
output and 80 percent of economic expansion and are projected to
continue growing far faster than developed nations. They are
expected to possess an even larger share of global growth,
wealth and investment opportunities in years to come. So much so
that the labels investors use to classify some of these nations
will change as the developing develop and the emerging emerge
into more potent economic powers.
But this long-term view has been lost on many of those who
look to emerging market assets for a higher yield in the short
term. Their ardor cooled when the Federal Reserve signaled it
may soon ease the stimulus that has kept credit cheap, signaling
higher interest rates ahead. That was coupled with signs of
slower growth in key emerging markets like China and Brazil.
Still, the developing world's gross domestic product growth
of 5.0 percent this year and 5.4 percent next, as projected by
the International Monetary Fund, will far outpace the advanced
economies' 1.2 percent and 2.1 percent. Developing countries are
now also better armed to keep panic at bay, with more foreign
exchange reserves than before and less aggregate debt than
developed nations. Many have put their economies on firmer
foundations.
Fear of a mass exodus of investors, however, has still sent
emerging market shares down about 10 percent in the past two
months, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, compared
with a marginal rise in the Standard & Poor's index of U.S.
shares.
Consider some other data that the World Bank has crunched,
suggesting developing nations will attract increased capital
flows because their growth implies big investment opportunities,
improved creditworthiness and the ability to better diversify
portfolios and manage risk.
According to one bank report, by 2030 developing countries
will represent two-thirds of all global investment, up from
about half today and from one-fifth in 2000. At that time, half
the global stock of capital is expected to reside in the
developing world, compared to less than one-third today. That
means a shift in the distribution of wealth and in the creation
of opportunity.
This shift in investment activity coincides with the
catch-up growth that began during the 1990s, as developing
nations integrated into global markets, transformed their
economies and improved their institutions, Hans Timmer, director
of the World Bank team that produced the report, said.
"Productivity catch-up, increasing integration into global
markets, sound macroeconomic policies and improved education and
health are helping speed growth and create massive investment
opportunities, which, in turn are spurring a shift in global
economic weight to developing countries," the report said. And
to be clear, this is investment in buildings and machinery, not
the more flighty financial flows.
The BRIC nations are expected to loom large. China will make
up 30 percent of all investment activity, while Brazil, India
and Russia together will account for more than 13 percent of
global investment in 2030, edging the 11 percent projected in
the United States.
But their growing importance as sources and destinations of
capital flows will not be a BRICs story alone, the report says.
It calls out Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, which can be
expected to not only receive a growing volume of capital flows
but also to attract an increasing share of the total capital
flows to developing countries.
The bank's researchers forecast that developing countries
will likely have the resources needed to finance massive future
investments for infrastructure and services. That's predicated
on strong saving rates, expected to top out at 34 percent of
national income in 2014 and averaging 32 percent annually until
2030. Meanwhile, the saving rate for high-income countries will
fall from 20 percent to 16 percent.
In aggregate terms, the developing world will account for
62-64 percent of global saving of $25-27 trillion by 2030, up
from 45 percent in 2010.
This points to greater wealth in the developing world as a
percentage of the global total: the average per capital income
of the developing world is expected to rise from about 8.0
percent of that in high-income countries in 2010, to about 16
percent by 2030. The average citizen of what is now a developing
country, according to one bank scenario, will earn 19 percent of
the income of an average high-income country citizen by 2030.
Indeed, one McKinsey study projects more than half the
world's population will have joined the consuming classes by
2025, boosting consumption in emerging markets to $30 trillion a
year. It will, the report says, be nothing short of the
"defining growth opportunity of our times."
Seizing on this theme, Bhaskar Chakravorti and Gita Rao,
writing in Foreign Affairs recently, pointed to the
hand-wringing over the decline of American power and urged U.S.
businesses to compete in emerging markets to help themselves
grow, hire again and create wealth.
Another fan with a long lens is Mark Mobius, chairman of the
Templeton Emerging Markets Group, who wrote last month that
commodities, exports and infrastructure development could
continue to be leading growth drivers in many emerging
economies, but overall growth is likely to arise increasingly
from healthier domestic demand.
"Expanding consumer wealth is creating an increasingly large
and discriminating body of middle-class consumers across
emerging markets, and their demand is, in turn, creating
increasingly significant domestic economic activity," Mobius
said. ". With a relatively high proportion of the population in
emerging markets moving into the workforce and a relatively low
proportion of dependents, demographics are acting to reinforce
consumer demand."
These forecasts are not unconditional. Some risks will
reduce over time. Others will increase.
The countries must continue to drive increases in
productivity and attract investors to finance the investments,
the bank's report says.
There is also an assumption that some of markets will have
addressed some of the hurdles to invest now which variously
include poor governance, lax enforcement of contracts and
property rights, corruption, lack of adequate infrastructure and
distribution networks and uneven pipeline of talent.
In addition, as emerging economies develop, their financial
markets integrate more into global ones, and they ease
restrictions on capital that flows across their borders, then it
becomes more difficult to shield them from international shocks,
the World Bank's Timmer said. They can mitigate those shocks as
alternatives to the dollar rise and they build reserves in other
currencies like the euro and the yuan.
There are other challenges that concern Neil Shearing, chief
emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London. The
first, already well-known in China, is the need to reposition
economies to be more consumer driven and less dependent on
exports. The second is avoiding the kind of investment bubble
created in the eastern European property market - which burst a
few years ago.
"If the investment is in glitzy shopping malls," Shearing
told me, "it can create bubbles and be dangerous. Whereas
investment in China is excessive but in roads, railways and
ports that you do want to look for."
Growth may slow, and challenges will abound, but the prospects
loom large. And therein lies opportunity.