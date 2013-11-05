BRIEF-Valsef Capital responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
* Valsef Capital - responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
(Adds dropped period 'October 2013' in headline)
Nov 5 Regent Manner International Holdings Ltd : * Monthly turnover announcement for October 2013 * Net consolidated turnover of group was approximately $88.3 million for October 2013, down 34 percent from October 2012 * Source text for Eikon
* Valsef Capital - responds to appointment of new director to board of Redknee Solutions
* Successfully launched an inaugural 600 million euros ($652.5 million) bond issue, maturing in 2024, with an annual coupon of 1.500 percent
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will announce that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will oversee a broad effort to overhaul the federal government, a White House official confirmed.