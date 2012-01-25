Jan 25 New York Community Bancorp and BankUnited Inc followed larger regional banks in showing signs of growing loan demand in their quarterly results, pointing to an improving U.S. economy.

New York Community Bancorp managed to grow its loan book, but across the Hudson river, Paramus, New Jersey-based peer Hudson City Bancorp, which mostly relies on mortgages, struggled to grow lending.

While consumer and industrial lending have been bright spots for U.S. regional banks, demand for new mortgages has remained relatively lackluster.

Last week, larger U.S. regional banks like SunTrust Banks , PNC Financial and US Bancorp showed loan growth and improving credit quality in their quarterly earnings reports.

Credit quality improved at Hudson City and Puerto Rico's largest lender Popular Inc, which slashed its quarterly provision for loan losses on non-covered loans by 65 percent.

However, New York Community set aside more money to cover defaults, wiping the gloss off a stronger loan book in the quarter.

On Tuesday, Georgia-based Synovus, Midwestern bank KeyCorp and Regions Financial posted better-than-expected results, indicating that regional banks are moving closer to overcoming the credit problems that have dogged them since the housing crisis began in 2007.

MIXED RESULTS

BankUnited posted a higher quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates helped by improved loan demand and said it expects growth in its loan portfolio to continue.

New loans at the Florida-based bank led by John Kanas more than tripled to $1.7 billion as of Dec 31, from $548.9 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, Popular reported net income of $3 million, or breakeven earnings, compared with a net loss of $227.1 million, or loss of 22 cents a share, last year.

New York Community reported net income of $117.7 million, or 27 cents a share, against $149.8 million or 34 cents a share for the year-ago period.

Hudson City Bancorp reported a net loss of $360.5 million, or a loss of 73 cents a share, compared with net income of $121.2 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Hudson City was pushed into the red by an after-tax charge of $416.8 million from paying off debt.

BankUnited shares were marginally down at $23.18, while those of New York Bancorp were down 2 percent at $12.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Popular Inc shares were up 4 percent at $1.68 and those of Hudson City Bancorp were up 2 percent at $7.24 on the Nasdaq.